RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

VP launches innovation programme to boost ties with Africa

By Leave a Comment

On February 20 2017, Vice President Hamid Ansari launched India-Rwanda innovation growth programme to enhance opportunities between the two …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire