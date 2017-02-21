RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Terrorism can’t be justified on any grounds: Hamid Ansari in Rwanda

By Leave a Comment

Terrorism can't be justified on any grounds: Hamid Ansari in Rwanda … Hamid Ansari addresses the students of the University of Rwanda in Kigali.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire