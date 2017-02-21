RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Is Trump’s Plan to Repeal Conflict Minerals Rule a Gift for Rwanda?

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is counting on US President Donald Trump coming good on his intention to suspend a law that bars companies from handling conflict …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire