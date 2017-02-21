RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India, Rwanda to expand ties in Science and Technology

By Leave a Comment

New Delhi: The Vice President of India M. Hamid Ansari has said that India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Program is being launched to expand ties in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire