RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India, Rwanda sign 3 MoUs, direct flight to Mumbai on cards

By Leave a Comment

Kigali, Feb 21 (PTI) India and Rwanda have signed three agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in areas like science and technology, that includes …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire