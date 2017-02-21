RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: India should serve as Rwanda’s new Eldorado of knowledge

By Leave a Comment

The Indian Vice President, Hamid Ansari, has just wound up a three-day official visit to the country as part of a two-leg African tour. As the highest …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire