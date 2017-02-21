RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

CEDAW Discusses Situation of Women in Germany, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Micronesia With Civil …

By Leave a Comment

Speakers from non-governmental organizations in Rwanda described problems that women faced in that country, including different punishments for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire