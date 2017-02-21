RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ansari wraps up Rwanda visit, leaves for Uganda

By Leave a Comment

Kigali, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President Hamid Ansari today left for Uganda after concluding his three-day visit to Rwanda where he held bilateral talks with …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire