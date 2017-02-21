RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

11 Northern Irish men cycled across Rwanda for a brilliant cause

By Leave a Comment

A group of Northern Irish cyclists embarked on a gruelling ride across Rwanda to raise money for a brilliant cause. The 11 men were part of a group of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire