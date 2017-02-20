RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Women Drumming Away the Trauma of Rwanda’s Genocide

By Leave a Comment

For Marta, joining Rwanda's first female drumming troupe, Ingoma Nshya — a co-operative of formed 10 years after the 1994 Genocide against the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire