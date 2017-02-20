RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Venture into emerging sectors, Murekezi tells Indian investors

By Leave a Comment

Murekezi was speaking at the India-Rwanda Business Forum held at the Kigali Convention Centre and attended by the visiting Indian Vice President …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire