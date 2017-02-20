RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan returnees given smart cash for re-integration

By Leave a Comment

UNHCR- Rwanda signed a partnership with Airtel and I&M Bank to electronically disburse funds directly to at least 20.000 Rwandan returnees for their …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire