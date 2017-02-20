RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

RWANDA: Working to create a mini-Singapore- in Africa

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has since made great strides in its growth, with some help from Singaporeans like Chong whose works have impacted many communities …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire