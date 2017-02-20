RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Education Institutions Must Align With National Development Strategies

By Leave a Comment

At the same time, it emerged that as many as 55 per cent of Rwandan O' Level graduates were now choosing to join TVET institutions as opposed to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire