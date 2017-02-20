RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Peace Education Added to National Curriculum

By Leave a Comment

Twenty three years ago, Rwanda was at the extreme of destruction – a million lives were lost in a genocide against Tutsi. However, when the Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire