MTN Rwanda in partnership with the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) has launched MoKash, a mobile savings and loan service plan for MTN mobile …
Rwanda Sets Record Again - Largest Solar Project in East Africa
Rwanda: Govt Mulls HIV Self-Testing Kit
Indo-Africa strong ties need to be renewed
MTN MoKash Savings, Loan Service Launched in Rwanda
Ansari pays tributes to Rwandan genocide victims
Siasia relishes Bafana challenge
India Proclaims Rwanda as great Partner
Rwanda promotes alternative energy through skills development
India to Open Embassy in Rwanda
Rwanda News Wire
MTN Rwanda in partnership with the Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) has launched MoKash, a mobile savings and loan service plan for MTN mobile …
Leave a Reply