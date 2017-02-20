RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Indo-Africa strong ties need to be renewed

By Leave a Comment

On his five-day visit to the African countries Rwanda and Uganda, the Vice President told reporters that the agenda of his tour was in line with the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire