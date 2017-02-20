RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India to soon open its High Commission in Rwanda:Vice President

By Leave a Comment

Vice President Hamid Ansari has assured Indian diaspora in Rwanda that New Delhi will soon open a High Commission in that country. Addressing …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire