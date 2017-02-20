In order to enhance the bilateral ties with Indian diaspora settled in Rwanda, India is all set to open its resident mission in the country's capital.
India to open resident mission in Rwanda: Vice-President Ansari
Food that will keep your heart healthy
Beyond practice: Surviving cancer
Let's challenge perceptions about infertile women
Why change of attitude is key for Made-in-Rwanda
Not too late for Malawi to make the right call
New UN scheme to empower women entrepreneurs launched
Rwanda News Wire
In order to enhance the bilateral ties with Indian diaspora settled in Rwanda, India is all set to open its resident mission in the country's capital.
Leave a Reply