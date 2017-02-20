RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

India to open resident mission in Rwanda: Vice-President Ansari

By Leave a Comment

In order to enhance the bilateral ties with Indian diaspora settled in Rwanda, India is all set to open its resident mission in the country's capital.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire