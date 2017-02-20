RwandaWire

India-Rwanda have 54 yrs of fruitful bilateral ties: Murekezi

Rwandan Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi today hosted a banquet for Vice President Hamid Ansari and asserted that 54 years of bilateral relations …

