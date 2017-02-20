Portuguese tactician Jose Rui Lopes Aguas is the favourite to be named head coach of the Rwanda senior national team after Ferwafa announced a …
Aguas favourite for Rwanda job
The Insurance Industry in Rwanda, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020 - Research and Markets
Rwanda Sets Record Again - Largest Solar Project in East Africa
Rwanda: GBV - Prosecutor Calls for Tougher Punishment
Rwanda: Govt Mulls HIV Self-Testing Kit
Indo-Africa strong ties need to be renewed
Rwanda: Education Institutions Must Align With National Development Strategies
MTN MoKash Savings, Loan Service Launched in Rwanda
Ansari pays tributes to Rwandan genocide victims
Rwanda News Wire
Portuguese tactician Jose Rui Lopes Aguas is the favourite to be named head coach of the Rwanda senior national team after Ferwafa announced a …
Leave a Reply