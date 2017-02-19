Vice President Hamid Ansari arrives in Rwanda

Kigali, Feb 19 (PTI) Vice President Hamid Ansari today arrived in the Rwandan capital on the first leg of his five-day two-nation tour which will also …
India not in race with China in Africa outreach: Ansari
India's response to attacks on Africans 'comprehensive': Ansari
Indo-Africa ties strong, but can't be taken for granted: Ansari
India's response to attacks on Africans 'comprehensive':Ansari
Hamid Ansari's Africa visit aims to broaden India's outreach efforts
Vice Prez arrives in Rwanda, highlights India's focused effort to boost ties with Africa
There is a renewed and more focused effort to give a dynamic impetus to our relations with African ...
"India's engagement with Rwanda has been consultative,
India not competing with China on foreign cooperation: Ansari
