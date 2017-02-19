RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Vice President Ansari leaves on five-day official visit to Rwanda, Uganda

By Leave a Comment

Seeking to enhance India?s engagement in the African continent, Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari today left on a five-day visit to Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire