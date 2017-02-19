RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

There is a renewed and more focused effort to give a dynamic impetus to our relations with African …

By Leave a Comment

He was addressing the Media onboard Air India One Special Aircraft on the way to five-day visit to Rwanda & Uganda, today. The Minister of State for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire