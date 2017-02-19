RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan woman cricketer sets new Guinness world record

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda female cricket player Cathia Uwamahoro has set a new female Guinness world record for the longest hours (26 hours) batting in the net by a …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire