RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Indo-Africa ties strong, but can’t be taken for granted: Ansari

By Leave a Comment

Vice President Hamid Ansari and his wife Salma Ansari being welcomed by children upon arrival at Kigali International airport in Rwanda on Sunday.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire