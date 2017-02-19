RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

APR lack character to break continental jinx, says Mulisa

By Leave a Comment

He was speaking after watching the Azam Rwanda National League champions crash out of the 2017 Total CAF Champions League at the hands of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire