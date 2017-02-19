RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Ansari going on visit to Rwanda, Uganda from Tuesday

By Leave a Comment

This is the first high level visit to Rwanda from India and the visit is taking place shortly after an official visit of the President of Rwanda, President Paul …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire