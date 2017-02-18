RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

[VIDEO]: Uwamahoro sets World Cricket batting record

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan cricketer Cathia Uwamahoro yesterday set a new world record for the longest time spent batting in the net. The 23-year-old, who started …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire