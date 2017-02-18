RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Vaga Vybz: From a ‘Vagabond’ to dancehall maestro

By Leave a Comment

Or you could have spotted him on Rwanda Television for the better part of last year, as host of the Abbey Star Project, a televised music talent contest.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire