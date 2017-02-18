RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

BREAKING: Cricketer Uwamahoro sets new world record

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan cricket player Cathia Uwamahoro has set a new Guinness world record for batting long hours (26 hours) in the net in the women category.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire