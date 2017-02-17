RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Vice-President Hamid Ansari to visit Rwanda, Uganda

By Leave a Comment

Vice-President Hamid Ansari is set to embark on a five-day visit to Rwanda and Uganda, in a bid to strengthen ties with the African countries. Ansari …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire