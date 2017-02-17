RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Parliament Debates Govt’s Plan to Set Up National Rehab Authority

By Leave a Comment

Members of the Lower House have approved the basis of a government's draft law that seeks to establish a National Rehabilitation Service (NRS), …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire