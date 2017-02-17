RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Areruya Wins Bronze Medal At Continental Championships

By Leave a Comment

Team Rwanda's top sprinter Joseph Areruya yesterday put up another spectacular performance to claim a bronze medal at the ongoing 2017 African …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire