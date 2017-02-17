Up to 88.41 per cent of candidates who sat the 2016 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national exams passed and qualify for …
Pascal Nyamulinda takes over as City mayor
City of Kigali to elect new Mayor today
Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment Training Strategies in Africa
Rwanda: Call for More Efforts to Fix Shortage of Raw Materials
Code Ethics: Government Bans Beauty Pageants Following Public Outrage
India Vice president Hamid Ansari to Visit Rwanda Next Week as Ties Warm
Rwanda: Areruya Wins Bronze Medal At Continental Championships
Rwanda: Parliament Debates Govt's Plan to Set Up National Rehab Authority
Rwanda: Etincelles Plot to Stun Mukura
Rwanda: A-Level Results. Girls Outshine Boys in General Performance
Rwanda News Wire
Up to 88.41 per cent of candidates who sat the 2016 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national exams passed and qualify for …
Leave a Reply