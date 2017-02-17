RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Returnees to get cash under new incentives package

By Leave a Comment

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) is offering a cash incentive of $250 (about Rwf200,000) to any Rwandan adult refugee …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire