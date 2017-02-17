Rwanda has been seeking for an investor to acquire the facility since 2013 when the Libyan government, which owned the majority stake, failed to …
New health facilities inaugurated in Mahama Refugee Camp
International students cherish items from home
President Kagame in Germany for Munich Security Conference
Sweden court upholds life sentence verdict in Rwanda genocide case
New Investor Takes Over Kigali's Umubano Hotel
Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment Training Strategies in Africa
Pascal Nyamulinda takes over as City mayor
City of Kigali to elect new Mayor today
Tanzanian destroys 45 hectares of marijuana plantation in Karagwe
Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment Training Strategies in Africa
Rwanda News Wire
Rwanda has been seeking for an investor to acquire the facility since 2013 when the Libyan government, which owned the majority stake, failed to …
Leave a Reply