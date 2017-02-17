RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

CNBC Africa opens new studio at The Kigali Convention Centre

By Leave a Comment

This comes as the pan-African business and finance channel marks its one year anniversary in Rwanda. The new studio in the heart of one of Africa's …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire