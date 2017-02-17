RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Call for more efforts to fix shortage of raw materials

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda spent about $112 million on imports in the agro-processing sector on items such as sugar, fertilisers, edible oil, dried fish, maize and rice, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire