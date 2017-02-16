RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwandan humanitarian reflects on genocide and international inaction

By Leave a Comment

Paul Rusesabagina reflects on his role in saving over 1,000 Rwandan refugees and the implications of a passive international community. According …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire