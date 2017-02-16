RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Rwatubyaye to Know His Fate After CAF Return Leg, Says Rayon Official

By Leave a Comment

The 21-year-old Rwanda international joined the 2016 Peace Cup holders from archrivals APR, signing a two-year contract in one of the most …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire