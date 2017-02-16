RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Parliament Summons Agric, Trade Ministers Over ‘Poor’ Dairy Sector

By Leave a Comment

Parliament will summon heads of two ministries to explain poor practices leading to low milk production, and transportation and processing difficulties.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire