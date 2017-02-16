RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Paul Rusesabagina, of the real Hotel Rwanda, speaks at UT

By Leave a Comment

The Rwandan Genocide began in April of 1994 after the assassination of the Rwandan president, who was in peace talks with the Rwandan Patriotic …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire