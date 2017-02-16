RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

FIFA President Infantino to visit Rwanda next week

By Leave a Comment

The President of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino is set to travel to Rwanda on February 24 in his first high-profile visit that will …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire