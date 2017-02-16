RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: Genocidaires should not be given respite

By Leave a Comment

That is exactly what Judge Theodore Meron, the former president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) – (now Mechanism for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire