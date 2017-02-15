RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Two teams to represent Rwanda at 2017 EAC corporate league

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda will be represented by Vision 2020 FC and Mulindi FC in the 2nd edition of the East African corporate league due to kick-off from February …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire