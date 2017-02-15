RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Swimming federation puts all activities on halt

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Swimming Federation (FRN) sought to suspend all activities to first attain a legal status, Kevin Ganza, the FRN secretary general told Times …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire