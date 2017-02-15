RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Swedish court upholds life sentence in Rwanda genocide case

By Leave a Comment

A Swedish court of appeal on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment verdict it gave to a man for genocide during the Rwanda conflict in 1994.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire