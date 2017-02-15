RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Swedish Appeals Court upholds Berinkindi life jail term

By Leave a Comment

Dusingizemungu said while in previous cases of reparations were ignored by both the now defunct International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire