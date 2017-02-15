RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Real-life ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero to speak at UT on Wednesday

By Leave a Comment

Paul Rusesabagina, 62, will deliver a speech entitled "Hotel Rwanda: A Lesson Yet to be Learned" at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on the University of …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire